Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

