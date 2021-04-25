Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.