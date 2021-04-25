Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,054 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

