Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

