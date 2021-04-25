Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 35,313 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,313 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

