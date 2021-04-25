Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,401 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

