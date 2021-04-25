Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111,973 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

