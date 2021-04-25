CROAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $257,921.57 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $257,921.57 and $563.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,748,702 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.