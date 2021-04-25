Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,186 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $112.62 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

