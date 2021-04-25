Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

