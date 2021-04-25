Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $131.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

