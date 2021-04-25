Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $202.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

