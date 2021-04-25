Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $291.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.78. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

