Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 697,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 8.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

