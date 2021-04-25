Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of STAA opened at $133.80 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

