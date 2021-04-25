Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

