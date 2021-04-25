Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $301.62 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $302.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.