Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Teleflex by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

NYSE TFX opened at $443.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $445.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.20 and a 200-day moving average of $390.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

