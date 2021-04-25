Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 33,245 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,245 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.