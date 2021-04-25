Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Mosaic by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86,783 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.