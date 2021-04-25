Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLM opened at $350.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $353.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.