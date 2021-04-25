Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

