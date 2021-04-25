Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

CCI opened at $187.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.13. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

