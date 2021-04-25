Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $19.29

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $19.29 or 0.00038028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $19.22 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 996,438 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

