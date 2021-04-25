Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166.68 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Crust has a market cap of $166.68 million and $15.68 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $96.58 or 0.00195605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000887 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

