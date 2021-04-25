Crust (CRU) Price Hits $100.70 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $173.80 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $100.70 or 0.00198985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000867 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars.

