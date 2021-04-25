Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Tops $894,374.69 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $894,374.69 and approximately $396.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

