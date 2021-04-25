CryptoBonusMiles Reaches Market Cap of $4.85 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $103,178.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00065691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.66 or 0.00690391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.03 or 0.07871829 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

