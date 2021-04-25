Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $38,319.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00685158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.04 or 0.07683192 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

