CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $41,952.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00723700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.80 or 0.07743098 BTC.

CryptoFranc is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

