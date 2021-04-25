Cryptopay Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00094142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00707333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.68 or 0.07776655 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.