CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Down 16.9% This Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002304 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.84 million and $389,335.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

