CryptoTask Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $358,330.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.01017133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,429.76 or 0.99966992 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00630312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

