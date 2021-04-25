Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) vs. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Critical Comparison

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Cue Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 1,576.48 -$8.91 million ($19.33) -0.12 Cue Biopharma $3.46 million 107.39 -$36.70 million ($1.66) -7.35

Phio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cue Biopharma. Cue Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -70.64% -59.16% Cue Biopharma -1,142.70% -63.69% -50.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and Cue Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Cue Biopharma has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 156.15%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cue Biopharma beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body. It has collaborations with the Gustave Roussy and Medigene AG, as well as with Helmholtz Zentrum MÃ¼nchen. Phio Pharmaceuticals has collaboration with AgonOx Inc. on clinical development of novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and, Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

