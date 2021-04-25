Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 885,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 344,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $217.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

