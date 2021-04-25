Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. 15,341,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,475,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

