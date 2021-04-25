Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,005,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,299. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

