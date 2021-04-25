Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,940 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

