Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,575. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.61. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

