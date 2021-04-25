Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average of $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

