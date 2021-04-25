Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,240 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $65.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

