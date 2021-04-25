Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 798,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,036 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $135.30. 5,335,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

