Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $79.38. 3,283,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,383. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.