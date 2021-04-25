Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $43.86. 28,031,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,660. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

