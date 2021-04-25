Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.03. 3,783,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.