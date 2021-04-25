CUTcoin Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $30.32 million and $3,163.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00068019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00303299 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024312 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,144,699 coins and its circulating supply is 135,144,699 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

