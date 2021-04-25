cVault.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $60.74 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $60.74 million and $264,928.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $6,074.35 or 0.11704456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00064630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.35 or 0.00721331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.05 or 0.07607367 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

