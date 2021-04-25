CVCoin Price Hits $0.74 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $9.14 million and $39,353.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

