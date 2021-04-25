CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.69% of CVR Energy worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

