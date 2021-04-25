CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. 4,197,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

